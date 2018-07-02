Rich Froning: ‘Fittest Man In History’ Shares The Perfect Workout For CrossFit Beginners

CrossFit legend Rich Froning knows a thing or two about fitness. And when it comes to staying motivated & toned, Rich suggests consistency & variety! Speaking with him exclusively, HL learned some unexpected workout moves that are tough, yet simple enough for beginners — and some involve a pickup truck!

Even for confident, seasoned athletes, CrossFit can be intimidating. After all, CrossFit workouts incorporate elements from high-intensity interval training, Olympic weightlifting, plyometrics, powerlifting, gymnastics, girevoy sport, calisthenics, strongman, and MORE. Essentially, CrossFitters can do it all. And when it comes to CrossFit, Rich Froning, 30, is the best of the best. That’s why we turned to him, deemed the Fittest Man in History after winning four back-to-back individual CrossFit Games championships (2011-2014), to not only give us an introduction to the sport, but to show us how we can stay active and fit all summer long. The best part? It was actually fun!

While CrossFit can be fun though, don’t get it twisted — it’s one hell of a challenging workout! Most gym regulars are familiar with HIIT workouts, aka high-intensity interval training, CrossFit though, is so much more than that. “CrossFit by definition is constantly varied, functional movements, and done at a high intensity,” Rich told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So HIIT is technically a part of CrossFit but we expand on that a little more.” And by “expand,” Rich means doing wild exercises like jumping in and out of the back of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck — don’t worry though, the car’s high-strength steel can take it!

So what can a beginner expect when venturing into CrossFit — besides major soreness the next day? “You can expect a fun and challenging workout,” Rich told us. “And if done at a good affiliate, an awesome experience.” Rich’s go-to moves for people looking for a CrossFit introduction include burpees, running/walking, sit-ups, air squats, and pushups. And while no equipment is required, a Chevy Silverado — which believe it or not, is strong enough to withstand continuous trunk-jumping — and free weights will make your workout even more varied and effective.

As a warmup, Rich suggests working it out on a machine (stationary bike, rower, or a mounted ski machine) for 30 seconds. If you don’t have access to a machine, do sprint drills. Immediately after that, transition into standing arm thrusts (better if with weights) — 15 for each arm. Next, 20 squats — best if done while holding a 10-15 pound dumbbell. And finally, hit the deck and hold a 30-second plank. Repeat this sequence with no breaks three or four times. You think you’re tired yet? This is just the warmup!

The real work begins with the help of a Chevy Silverado. If you don’t have one at your disposal, use a very sturdy box. Using a medicine ball, Rich advises dead-lifting from the floor, into the bed of the truck, and then back onto the floor. Repeat 50 times — or 50 times between you AND a partner. This will help tighten your core and strengthen your back, thighs, and arms. Remember to keep your back flat and your knees bent!

From there, do burpees into the bed of the truck. If you can’t jump directly into the trunk in one motion, stepping up into it is a great alternative. The move begins on the ground by first jumping up in place and then dropping to the floor on your stomach. After lifting yourself up using your arms, step/jump into the truck and back out again. Repeat 50-25 times. Last but not least, end the workout with some yoga or stretching!

As Rich’s vehicle of choice, he incorporates the truck into his active lifestyle seamlessly. “There are many ways a Silverado can be incorporated into workouts and active lifestyles,” he explained to us. “It’s obviously more than capable of carrying any type of equipment with you at any time — I’ve been on several vacations with several hundred pounds of plates, dumbbells, and other equipment.”

Staying active doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Rich suggests getting creative with your workouts and incorporating outdoor activities into your routine during the warmer months. The most important thing to keep in mind? “Find some form of exercise you enjoy doing and stay constant with it,” Rich said.