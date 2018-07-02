Is Phaedra Parks Shading Vivica A. Fox By Raving Over 50 Cent’s Penis Size?

Phaedra Parks has no chill! The former ‘RHOA’ star just told her 2 million Instagram followers that 50 Cent is packin’ heat down there, and fans are convinced she was taking a shot at his ex, Vivica A. Fox. What?!

Phaedra Parks, 44, is wildin’ out on the gram! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star says 50 Cent‘s “strap” will have you “sprung for 20 years”! — Translate that into whatever you’d like. However, fans are convinced she’s bragging about his junk on Instagram for the world to see. Phaedra’s comments about 50’s you-know-what seemed like a flat out diss to his ex, Vivica A. Fox, 53, according to fans online. “Is that shade???,” one fan asked in the comments, even tagging Vivica’s IG. “Lawdy! Vivica Fox somewhere mad as hell,” another wrote.

Phaedra took to Instagram to post her R-rated message, along with a photo with 50 in light of the Power season 5 premiere on July 1. And, although she thinks he’s “plum fine,” Phaedra made sure to clarify that the rapper, 42, is not “Mr Chocolate,” aka, the man she was accused of having an affair with while married to Apollo Nida.

The reality star initially posted the photo in support of 50’s hit Starz show, but took the caption below the belt, literally. “You don’t rock with #Power??????? @50cent. . . .get the strap Tune in now for Season5,” she began, before getting dirty with her words. “Sidenote: Before y’all start the chatter he ain’t Mr. Chocolate. Everybody knows his strap will have you sprung for 20 years and ain’t nobody got time for that!!! I have 2 kings and too many jobs but he smells amazing and is plum fine so keep him in your top 3 fantasy roster”.

While Vivica has yet to respond to the (potential) diss speculation, she’s not one to stay quiet. Vivica and 50 dated back in 2003, and have had their fair share of public spats.

After feuding for years, Fox admitted in January 2017 that she and 50 had called a truce. However, the truce seemed to be off the table when she later referred to their sex life (when they dated) as “PG-13” in her book, “Every Day, I’m Hustling”. She wrote: “Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him.”

The rapper quickly clapped back following the news of her book’s content involving him, writing on Instagram, “I’m waking up to this sh-t, that was 14 years ago. smh who does this? What the f–k!”

THEN, in April 2018, Vivica appeared to backpedal on the comments in her book, when she admitted that she’s still attracted to 50, and said “never say never” to a relationship reconciliation on the Wendy Williams Show. Talk about a tangled web.