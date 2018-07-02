New ‘do, who dis? Actually, that’s Pete Davidson. Ariana Grande’s fiancé decided that blondes do have more fun, as he debuted a bright new makeover on Instagram.

First, Pete Davidson, 24, starts dating Ariana Grande, 25. Then, Pete is engaged to Ariana. Now, Pete’s gone blond. “Big time adolescence,” Pete captioned the July 2 picture that showed the back of his head. It seems the Staten Island native is going through his “90’s mall punk, blasting Sum 41 and Blink-182 phase.” Or something. The makeover looks good but it’s another major drastic change on Pete’s part. By the time it’s all over, will anyone recognize the Saturday Night Live host?

Pete shared a picture of his face – or at least, half of it, as he and Ariana both wore masks in the pic – after revealing his makeover. “Late night l&b” he said, likely indicating L&B Spumoni Gardens, considering he included a pizza emoji. Nothing like grabbing a late night snack with your sweetheart (is anyone else suddenly craving pizza right now?)

Ariana and Pete are setting “couple goals” all over the place, to the point that some of his friends think he and the “Into You” singer need to chill out a little bit. Yet, Pete is going to wash these haters right out of his newly-blond hair. “Pete is starting to get annoyed by friends who tease him about Ariana,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “and family members who feel his relationship is superficial or won’t last.” If anyone needs any more proof that their love is real, take a look at the two locking lips while on a coffee run in New York City on June 28.

While Ariana and Pete’s romance seems to be cruising at 100 miles per hour, it hit a slight speed bump when he was accused of making light of the 2017 Manchester Bombing. The bombing happened as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert, and Pete reportedly joked that it proved that Ariana was super famous because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.” A mother of a 15-year-old girl killed in the blast said that anyone joking about it is “disgusting,” and considering how the terrorist attack affected Ariana, Pete joking about this would be a huge deal. However, there isn’t any proof that Pete actually made the joke, so don’t call off the wedding just yet.