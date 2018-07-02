How sweet is Meghan Markle?! The Duchess of Sussex showed her maternal qualities by bonding with a young girl at a royal event & the photos are adorable!

While attending the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, Berkshire, Meghan Markle, 36, demonstrated her wonderful motherly instincts when she bent down to hold hands and talk with a young girl. The adorable, young blonde girl, who is said to be Mark Dyer‘s young daughter Isabella, looked absolutely taken by the Duchess, who bent down to get to eye level with Isabella as she spoke to her. Meghan’s attentiveness to the young girl sparked many to compliment her maternal qualities and praise her. “I love how she is always bending down to meet the child’s eye level – says a lot about her,” an Instagram account called @meghanandherprince shared. “I love how she is with children. They’ll [Meghan and Harry] make great parents,” another added. One admirer wrote, “Meghan will make a wonderful mother when the time comes.” We couldn’t agree more — in almost ever photo with children, she’s hugging them, shaking hands, and coming down to their level to speak with them.

In March, during a visit to Belfast, the couple met the pair behind Shnuggle, a range of baby products, who offered them their non-slip baby baths free of charge. “How many have you got?” Prince Harry laughed, while Meghan added, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole [lot].” We’re hearing it won’t be that long until they will need those baby products! While the pair aren’t expecting just yet, a royal insider told HollywoodLife exclusively that Meghan want to get started! “Meghan would be overjoyed to have twins, she wants a big family and the sooner the better. Most of her close friends already have kids, she feels behind. Having two in one go would be a huge blessing.” Fingers crossed there will be another royal baby soon!

Until then, Meghan will continue to make friends with the lovely children she meets at events — like Isbella Dyer, whose father was a former Welsh Guards Officer, and whose brother served as a page boy in Harry and Meghan’s wedding. After bonding with the children, Meghan was all smiles in the sun while watching her new husband Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, compete in a polo match. She was joined by close friends Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, and the trio were serious squad goals.