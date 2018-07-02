Is Lucy Hale Dating Actor Ryan Rottman? — They Fuel Romance Rumors By Holding Hands

New couple alert! Lucy Hale and Ryan Rottman were spotted showing off major PDA on a coffee date, and it’s clear they’re more than just friends! See the photo here!

Lucy Hale, 29, has a new beau. Months after she was spotted kissing her Life Sentence co-star Riley Smith, 39, Lucy has moved on to Ryan Rottman, 34. Well, at least that’s what it looks like! On July 2, Lucy and Ryan were photographed holding hands while grabbing coffee in Studio City, California. In addition to their PDA, the new couple appeared to be very into each other’s conversation as they were also seen laughing and smiling. So cute, right? Lucy looked casual chic for their outing in a lace cami paired with blue jeans and black mules. Ryan also kept it cool in a grey sweater with brown boots.

Before Riley and Ryan, Lucy dated Anthony Kalabretta for two years before calling it quits. Nevertheless, these days she’s full of surprises. Back in April, the Pretty Little Liars star traded her signature brunette tresses for pink ones. However, it was just a temporary hair spray, invented by her stylist Kristin Ess. Now, would be a perfect time to bring the color back especially for the summer! Lucy has yet to confirm or deny her romance with Ryan, but after seeing these photos, it looks like we have an answer.

While it’s unclear how their romance started, Ryan has also had his fair share of high-profile relationships in the past. Back in 2011, Ryan was in a relationship with Victoria Justice. In fact, Victoria supported her man at the Muscle Milk Fitness Retreat in June of that year.

They split in 2013 after two years of dating. “They are at different points in their life and both had been traveling. They’ve both moved on,” Us Weekly reported. Well, we’re certainly rooting for him and Lucy!