Lee Daniels is not holding back! The producer clapped back at Mo’Nique after she told him to ‘suck her d**k.’

Lee Daniels was just one of the many people in Hollywood Mo’Nique has gone after in the last years in her stand-ups. However, unlike Oprah and Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels is clapping back at the controversial comedian and actress after she claimed the three of them were ‘blackballing’ her following her success in Precious. On “Raq Rants,” Lee fired back at Mo’Nique, telling Raquel, “I fought hard for Mo’Nique to get that job, I wanted her to get that job, and she was paid her money. She was paid her money for the budget that we had, and for her to bad mouth myself, and Tyler and Oprah, is disrespectful and it’s wrong,” Lee eloquently responded. “I respect her actor because she gave me her soul, but I gave her my soul, and for that she was given the Golden Globe and the Academy Award. It breaks my heart that she feels that we ‘blackballed’ her. No one blackballed her. Monique blackballed her.”

This exchange comes after Mo’Nique has publicly slammed Lee — once last year during a stand-up show at the Apollo Theatre, and another time in 2015 in an interview. Thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. I know they like to say, ‘Mo’Nique, you talk too motherf—kin’ much.’ It would kill me not to say the real s—t … You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly, so you can suck my d—k if I had one,” the 49-year-old raged on the Apollo stage. Lee has previously declined to discuss her disses, but it appears he’s reached his breaking point.

“I don’t understand her motive, I don’t get it. We were down with Mo. To get that performance from her, she had to bare her soul to me, I bared mine to her — that was like making love without having sex — there is levels to that. For her to think that I could do anything but…. it ain’t even worth the conversation. She needs to shut up,” Lee shook his head, finishing up the conversation with Raq. We’ll have to wait and see if Mo comes back with anything!