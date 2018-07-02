LeBron James Hoping To Reignite Lakers/Celtics Rivalry & Take Down Kyrie Irving In Future Finals

LBJ’s got a plan! He’s hoping to light a fire under the longtime Lakers/Celtics rivalry, after signing a 4-year deal in LA! And, nothing will stir up more trash talk than meeting Kyrie Irving in a future finals!

LeBron James, 33, is a businessman, which means with every decision made involving his career, there’s always a plan set in motion. And, he’s got a good one after signing a 4-year, $153.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. As you may know, the Lakers and the Boston Celtics have one of the most, if not the most storied rivalries in NBA history. Now, LeBron is hoping to bring that simmered-down rivalry back to its climax with his LA debut. “LeBron knows that the next couple years the Boston Celtics will be pretty good and he would love nothing more than to meet them in the NBA Finals not only to bring back the rivalry between the Celtics and the Lakers,” an NBA insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, he also wants to battle his former teammate Kyrie Irving,” the source says.

A wrench was thrown into the longtime bromance between the LeBron and Kyrie, when the now Celtics point guard requested a trade to reportedly get away from playing under Bron. However, now that Bron has joined the Western Conference, the buzz around their tumultuous relationship is louder than ever. “LeBron thinks that it would be a great way to spend the next few seasons getting the NBA back to its storied history of that rivalry. Although there’s no serious bad blood with Kyrie, it’s always fun to stir up some excitement, especially with a rivalry like this,” the insider reveals.

LeBron kicked off the first official day of free agency with his big reveal that he would be joining Magic Johnson’s gold and purple squad. The announcement was made through his agency, Klutch Sports Group, which announced the deal as $154 million. The fourth year is a player option, ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst reported. The deal is the longest LeBron has signed since his six-year contract with the Miami Heat in 2010. His previous three deals were three years or shorter.

Bron has made it clear that this decision at this point in his career would have a lot to do with his family and where they wanted to be. And, it was clearly the favored decision, seeing as he and his wife, Savannah, 31, and their three kids, Bronny Jr., 13, Bryce Maximus, 11, and Zhuri, 3, already have a home in LA. Not to mention, Bronny Jr. has committed to Sierra Canyon school in LA, which has an alumni history of names such as, Marvin Bagley, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Willow Smith. The school’s elite basketball team, which Bronny will join, features guard Cassius Stanley in addition to Scottie Pippen Jr. and Kenyon Martin Jr.

The four-time MVP and 14-time All-Star thanked Cleveland in an Instagram story, soon after the deal was announced. “Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons. This will always be home,” Bron wrote over a photo from the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA title victory parade. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert thanked LeBron in a lengthy statement, while praising him for all he’s done for the city of Cleveland. Famously, he delivered Cleveland its first championship to the loyal city in 52 years. — This was after he led the Cavaliers to become the first team in NBA Finals history to come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win it all.