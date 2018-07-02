LeBron James Determined To Beat Steph Curry & Warriors & Win Championship With Lakers

LeBron James is gearing up for his future with the L.A. Lakers and one of his main goals is to win over the Golden State Warriors which he wasn’t able to do with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Find out his plans here!

LeBron James, 33, is ready to become a member of the L.A. Lakers and he’s totally determined to finally beat the Golden State Warriors in the next NBA championship. “LeBron is determined to beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors and that is the biggest reason he made the move to LA,” an NBA insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He was crushed when his Cleveland Cavaliers fell short this season, and so he decided he must make a change. LeBron joined the Lakers with one thing in mind, to win another championship ring. He is committed to beat Steph and anyone else who stands in his way. He feels confident that, with the help of the Lakers organization, he can win at least one, and he hopes more titles, with the Lakers over the next few years. His goal is to beat the Warriors, get more rings than Steph, and go down as the greatest basketball player of all time.”

LeBron is already well on his way to getting closer to reaching those goals. Ever since the announcement that he was joining the Lakers hit the public, he’s gotten numerous support from basketball fans all over the country. He’s also gotten a warm welcome from many people in L.A. so he’s definitely off to a great fresh start. it will be interesting to see how he plays in the upcoming season but we have to admit that we’re excited to find out!

Despite the recent official announcement, there’s been rumors going around about LeBron changing teams for a while now and there’s been a lot of speculation about which team he would join. Now that we know it’s the Lakers we can’t help but feel like it’s a great addition since Kobe Bryant‘s retirement. LeBron has a perfect chance to be the star player and we have a feeling he will do a fantastic job!