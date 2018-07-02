Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Makeout In Italy As Scott Disick & Sofia Richie PDA In NYC

Things are heating up for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima in Italy! While her ex, Scott Disick, was PDAing with Sofia Richie all over NYC, Kourt indulged in a makeout session with her man. See the pics!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are having the time of their lives while vacationing in Italy, and they didn’t hold back from packing on the PDA after a sexy couples’ workout on July 1. The lovebirds were photographed in the midst of a steamy makeout session, with their arms wrapped around each other and toned bodies on display. Kourt was also seen giggling as Younes smooched around her neck, and the two just looked SO in love! Their getaway comes as Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, is enjoying time in New York with his lady, Sofia Richie.

Sofia and Scott also indulged in some PDA on the streets of the Big Apple, making it clear that both of these couples are going strong. Kourtney and Younes recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, while Scott and Sofia are quickly approaching that milestone themselves. Recently, the exes’ kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, have been spending more and more time with their new significant others. They even joined Kourt and Younes in Italy for the second half of their vacation! Despite only being 25 years old, Younes looked like such an expert with the kids.

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia have taken the kids on vacations, as well, including a recent trip to St. Barts for Scott’s 35th birthday. Sofia was super hands-on with the little ones, playing with them in the water and more as they hit the beach.

In just a few days, Kourtney and Scott’s middle child, Penelope, will celebrate her 6th birthday, and even though she had her official party with North West last month, we can’t wait to see how the celebrations continue. Will Kourt and Scott reunite for the big day?!