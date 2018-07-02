Khloe Kardashian Begging Tristan To Get Big Trade To Los Angeles After LeBron Joins Lakers
Now that LeBron James is an LA Laker, Khloe Kardashian is begging Tristan Thompson to get traded from the Cavs and join the superstar in her hometown. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.
LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the LA Lakers has shaken up the entire NBA. Now every free agent wants to be part of the Lake Show since Bron is will be reviving Showtime in the basketball loving City of Angels. Khloe Kardashian, 33, is desperately hoping baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, will be able to finagle a trade to LA so she can finally stop having to split her time between her hometown and Ohio. “Khloe is begging Tristan to do everything he can to get traded to the Lakers now that LeBron will be playing in LA. Khloe is envious of LeBron’s big move and wants the same for Tristan. She feels it would be good for Tristan’s career to keep playing with LeBron, and good for their relationship to be in Los Angeles too,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.