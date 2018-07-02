Khloe Kardashian Begging Tristan To Get Big Trade To Los Angeles After LeBron Joins Lakers

Now that LeBron James is an LA Laker, Khloe Kardashian is begging Tristan Thompson to get traded from the Cavs and join the superstar in her hometown. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the LA Lakers has shaken up the entire NBA. Now every free agent wants to be part of the Lake Show since Bron is will be reviving Showtime in the basketball loving City of Angels. Khloe Kardashian, 33, is desperately hoping baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, will be able to finagle a trade to LA so she can finally stop having to split her time between her hometown and Ohio. “Khloe is begging Tristan to do everything he can to get traded to the Lakers now that LeBron will be playing in LA. Khloe is envious of LeBron’s big move and wants the same for Tristan. She feels it would be good for Tristan’s career to keep playing with LeBron, and good for their relationship to be in Los Angeles too,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

True to be in LA too. Khloe would love it if daughter True could grow up surrounded by Chicago and the rest of her cousins, all the time," our insider adds. Koko has been splitting her time between LA and Cleveland ever since she started dating Tristan in Sept. of 2016. She even gave birth to daughter True Thompson in Ohio on April 12. The Good American jeans founder spent the following two months living in Cleveland away from her family, getting settled with her newborn while Tristan was busy with the NBA playoffs. It was worth it when Tristan was playing for a championship caliber team. With LeBron exiting the Cavs, their chances of even making the 2018 playoffs is grim.

“After her challenging time alone, away from her family in Cleveland last season, Khloe is not looking forward to going back to Ohio when the NBA season starts back up. She is hoping Tristan can do something, anything to get traded to either team in Los Angeles. Khloe is still working on repairing her relationship with Tristan and she feels it is a lot easier for her to move forward when she is surrounded by the love and support of her family here in Los Angeles,” our insider adds.