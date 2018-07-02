12 Hottest Photos Of Kendall Jenner Posing In Her Underwear

Kendall Jenner looks incredible in anything, even her underwear! See her sexiest photos of all time in the gallery below!

It’s safe to say, Kendall Jenner, 22, is most comfortable wearing nothing at all. The gorgeous model often shares photos of herself in just underwear, and we’re so here for it because like they say, if you got it, flaunt it. Back in May, Kendall took to Instagram to post a photo of herself topless in Calvin Klein underwear. She also had a glass of red wine and her hair pulled up in a towel all while on the edge of a bathtub. I mean, can you think of anything sexier. She’s certainly giving her sister Kim Kardashian, 37, a run for her money!

Although it seems impossible, Kendall posted an even sexier photo on May 3. During a trip to New York City, seemingly in the middle of a glam session, Kendall took a pic of herself hanging out on the roof of the Bowery Hotel in a black thong with rollers in her hair. And, like the previous pic, she also had a drink, but this time it was tea. This is some serious Instagram inspiration! Of course, Kenny was also spotted in her underwear at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in 2015. We will never forget how flawless she looked in her red lingerie number.

However, her most iconic underwear look of all time came on July 16. The KUWTK star shared a selfie of herself in a black lace thong paired with a crop t-shirt that showed off major underboob. In addition to flaunting her ta-tas, Kendall also showed off her insanely perfect hour glass figure and toned stomach. Her rumored beau Ben Simmons is one lucky man.