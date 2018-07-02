Kendall Jenner’s Legs Look Longer Than Ever In Sexy New Bikini Selfie – See Stunning Pic

Happy Monday! Kendall Jenner is kicking off the week with an incredible bikini selfie, and we think it’s her hottest one to date! Check it out here!

Another day, another opportunity for Kendall Jenner, 22, to show off her insane model figure. On July 2, the KUWTK star took to Instagram to share a story of herself in a itsy bitsy teeny weeny lime green bikini. Kendall looked absolutely flawless as the bikini showed off her toned abs and incredibly long legs. No wonder she knows how to own a runway! Kendall captioned the clip, “BFF with this window,” in reference to the fact that it’s seemingly perfect for taking mirror like selfies. Where can we get one?!

In recent weeks, Kendall has blessed us with a lot of bikini shots. On June 23, she shared a pic of herself in a high-waisted yellow swim suit from her and Kylie Jenner’s swimwear line. Again, the bikini gave us a breathtaking view of her physique, and we just want to know her fitness routine. Her rumored beau Ben Simmons, 21, is one lucky man! Speaking on Ben, we previously reported that he and Kendall aren’t in a rush to define their relationship.

“Kendall and Ben are really getting along well and are having the best ever, no strings attached sex,” a source close to the pair explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. This certainly makes sense considering the fact that Kendall was caught making out with Anwar Hadid on June 4.

“They have not put any labels on their relationship yet and are just trying to keep things light and easy. Kendall is not looking for a major commitment from Ben and does not want to pressure him into anything. She knows he is a catch and doesn’t want to scare him away,” the source continued. Well, we couldn’t be happier for them!