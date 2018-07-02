Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons: Their Love’s Not Just A ‘Summer Fling’: She’s Ready To Be ‘Exclusive’

At last! Kendall Jenner is finally ready to define her relationship with Ben Simmons. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how her sisters influenced her decision and why she’s even thinking about their future!

Just one month after Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 21, took their romance public, the pair reportedly moved in together. The lovebirds are crashing in a Los Angeles rental home that costs a whopping $25,000 per month, according to TMZ. And so it appears, their shacking up has really changed Kendall’s perspective on their relationship. “Kendall has finally realized all the fun her sisters have had in their relationships, and she is finally interested in getting much more serious when it comes to her dating life. She wants to be an exclusive item with Ben and not just make it a summer fling,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Living with him and being with him is exactly what she is looking for and wants Ben to make a commitment that she is the only girl for him,” our insider continued. We can totally understand why Kendall was a little apprehensive before. After all, Ben just got out of a relationship with singer Tinashe, and he’s a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. So, during the season he won’t be as available. However, it’s clear they’re ready to make it work!

“She might not want to get married, but she wants to feel that there is no one else on his mind and her mind. Ben is who she wants right now. She is not looking anywhere else,” the source added. Well, we can’t wait to see how this all plays out. On June 27, the lovebirds were spotted sharing a sweet smooch at a gas station in Los Angeles. Don’t you just love them?! Now, all we want to know is will he appear on the upcoming season of KUWTK?