Katie Holmes Spills out of Sexy Strapless Gown At Dior Show As Jamie Foxx Split Rumors Still Swirl

Katie Holmes slipped into a dress with a too-tight top at the Paris Dior show and it barely contained her breasts. See that, Jamie Foxx?

Katie Holmes, 39, was a vision at the Dior fashion show in Paris on July 2, dressed to the nines in a unique strapless gown from the label. The beige midi dress featured a full, tulle skirt decorated with horizontal, black lace stripes, and featured a structured bodice. So cute! She transformed the prim and proper outfit into something seriously sexy by getting it in what appears to be a size too small! Because, as you can see, her breasts look like they’re trying to escape! Seriously, girl’s got impressive cleavage and looks fabulous — if not a little uncomfortable.

Katie posted a shot of her Dior outfit on Instagram and her fans absolutely loved it. “So very beautiful and gorgeous hair, eyes, smile, spectacular dress!!!!!!!”, @pinalarry commented. “Pretty and classy as always,” wrote @jojo_odriscoll. And countless followers simply raved about how beautiful, classy, and gorgeous she looked. We have to agree.

She also shared a cool AF time lapse video showing her glam squad working away on her makeup and hair for the show. She had a front row seat — she had to look flawless! Her adorable bob was styled perfectly with soft waves, and her makeup artist didn’t go overboard to let her bold outfit do the talking. All she needed was some blush, a hint of pink lip color, and some bronze eyeshadow. Perfection!

Her glam outing comes in the midst of rumors that she and boyfriend Jamie Foxx ended things after a 5-year, secretive relationship over “trust issues.” That’s still unconfirmed. But if Jamie was on the fence, seeing Katie in this sexy getup probably changed his mind!