Justin Bieber Smooches Hailey Baldwin In Adorable New PDA Pics: Spending July 4th Together?

Love is still in the air for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber! The on-again couple was spotted packing on major PDA in Brooklyn on July 1. See the sexy pics here!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not hiding their love from the world now that they’re back together. The two were back at it in New York City once again this weekend, and photographers even caught them locking lips during a romantic stroll. In the pics, obtained by TMZ, Hailey had a huge smile on her face as Justin doted on her in front of the cameras, and they looked so in love when he also placed a romantic smooch on her forehead. These two rekindled their romance at the end of May, and they’ve been practically inseparable ever since. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PDA PICS OF JUSTIN AND HAILEY.

In case you forgot, Justin and Hailey first dated at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016, but they called it off after just a few months. After that, their friendship took a bit of a hiatus, but Hailey admitted earlier this year that they had gotten back to a good place. Apparently, that rekindled friendship turned romantic once again at some point, and now, they’re still going strong! Neither Justin or Hailey has commented on their status, but by these PDA pics and others that’ve surfaced in recent weeks, it’s pretty clear the romance is ON!

Meanwhile, Hailey was romantically linked to Shawn Mendes earlier this year, and they even walked the Met Gala red carpet together at the beginning of May. They both insisted that their relationship was strictly platonic, but fans were pretty convinced there was something more going on after she deleted all her pics with him from Instagram once she started seeing Justin again. Oh the drama!