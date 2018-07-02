Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Hilariously Direct Traffic After Their Car Breaks Down In The Hamptons

If Justin Bieber wants to give up singing he could easily get a job as a traffic cop. We’ve got the hilarious video of him directing cars in the Hamptons with Hailey Baldwin after their Mercedes broke down.

How courteous! Justin Bieber and girlfriend Hailey Baldwin were cruising around the Hamptons on July 2 when their Mercedes broke down in the middle of the road. Rather than just abandon it and call an Uber, the couple stayed around to direct traffic past their luxury ride until a tow truck could get there. An eyewitness caught the cute moment where the 24-year-old singer is seen waving his arms for cars to move forward while directing them around his stalled car. Hailey, 21, is heard sweetly apologizing for the inconvenience they caused other drivers, telling them “thank you” as they drove past the couple.

A trim Justin is seen wearing a white tank and grey shorts with his shaggy blonde hair resting nearly down to his shoulders. Hailey is dressed casual as well but is flaunting her toned model figure in a white crop top and short shorts that help show off her long legs and flat tummy. She has her blonde locks tied back in a casual bun

Most motorists didn’t seem to recognize that a super star was playing traffic cop, as a convertible full of people drove past him without giving Justin a second glance. However and eagle-eyed fan in a car behind Justin’s stalled ride recognized that one of the hottest young couples today was right there in front of them. At the end of the nine second video obtained by one of Justin’s fan sites, a person in the car rudely told the amateur photographer to “stop snapping!” so sadly we didn’t get to see more of what else happened.

Video of Justin Bieber spotted out in the Hamptons, today. (June 2) pic.twitter.com/m9AZSBm8Up — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcom) July 2, 2018

It’s not clear if the couple is planning on spending the Fourth of July in the Hamptons, but it sure would be a great place for the holiday. Temps in New York are expected to be in the 90’s to even 100 degrees thanks to a heat dome parked over most of the U.S. At least in the Hamptons there are plenty of beaches where the pair could cool off in the water, and so many estates that have pools. The couple was spotted putting on major PDA in Brooklyn on July 1, so maybe they’ve escaped NYC to start their Fourth plans early in the Hamptons.