Josh Duhamel & Eiza Gonzalez Have Sexy Makeout Session While Wearing Swimsuits In Mexico

Love is definitely in the air for Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez! The hot new couple wasn’t shy about packing on the PDA during a romantic Mexico getaway, and you can see the sexy pics here!

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez aren’t hiding their love any longer! After months of keeping their romance on the DL, the pair hit Mexico for a romantic vacation to kick off July, and they were photographed indulging in major PDA on July 1. In one pic from their day on the water, Eiza could even be seen leaning in to give Josh a smooch while they were aboard a boat! Once off the boat, they got caught up in another steamy makeout session. Both stars put their beach bodies on full display, with Eiza showing off her abs in a black bikini and Josh flaunting his muscles in a white bathing suit. SEE THE PICS OF JOSH AND EIZA HERE.

Back in February, just five months after Josh and his ex, Fergie, confirmed they had broken up, the actor was first rumored to be dating Eiza. However, it wasn’t until they were spotted on a date night at the beginning of June that the romance was finally confirmed. Josh and Eiza reportedly met at a Super Bowl party, and afterward, he asked a friend for her number, according to Us Weekly. Clearly, the feelings he had for her were mutual, because they’re still going strong all these months later.

Josh and Fergie were together for 13 years and married for eight when they shared the shocking news of their split in 2017. In their statement, they confirmed that they had actually broken up several months before, but were keeping it on the down low for privacy purposes at first. The two share one son, Axl, 4, together.

However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported last month, Josh has completely moved on from the marriage and is smitten with Eiza. “He’s really fallen for her in a big way,” our insider revealed. “He didn’t expect to meet someone this quickly that he would feel this way about.”