Jessica Chastain & Adult Cast of ‘IT’ Come Together To Show How Gang Grows Up After Pennywise

Meet the Losers Club – all grown up and in time to fight Pennywise again. The adult cast of ‘It: Chapter Two’ came together for a wild photo, featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and more.

“Back to Derry with these losers,” the official It movie account tweeted on July 2, showing the adults who will face the demonic clown in It: Chapter Two. It was part cast photo, part The Last Supper (which is ironic considering Pennywise’s tendency to…eat people…) Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Handlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Bill Hader, (Richie Tozier), and Andy Bean (Stanley) appeared in the picture, giving horror fans a little bit of hype ahead of the sequel’s release.

The sequel follows the second half of Stephen King’s 1986 novel. 27 years after the first battle with Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the Losers Club has grown up and moved out of Derry. A terrifying phone call brings the Losers back home back to face their nemesis for the first time. For fans of the first film, the child version of the Losers Club — Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer – will reprise their roles for the film.

“The script is still being finalized and the locations are currently being scouted in anticipation of shooting then,” producer Roy Lee confirmed to IndieWire in April 2018. The sequel was announced less than two weeks after It premiered in theaters. That’s not surprising — the movie had the fourth-best domestic opening weekend in 2017, raking in $123 million (which is incredible, considering it was shot for $35 million.) The film would ultimately make $700 million dollars worldwide, and make Bill Skarsgard‘s portrayal of Pennywise an instant horror icon.

For Jessica, this turn as Beverly is a homecoming, of sorts, as she worked with director Andrés Muschietti in his first feature, 2013’s Mama. “I love Andy and [his sister and It producer] Barbara,” she told Screen Rant, back when she was still in negotiations to join the horror movie sequel. “They’re my friends. They’re like my family. Anything that they’re doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.” Evidently, it all worked out and Jessica reunited with her “family,” just like the way the Losers Club reunited for the picture. Oh man — September 6, 2019, the movie’s release date, seems so far away.