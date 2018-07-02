Roseanne Reveals She’s Been Offered Several Projects Since Cancellation: Will She Return To TV?

After Roseanne Barr’s ‘Roseanne’ revival was cancelled due to her racist tweet, it seemed like her career was over. Not so fast – as the disgraced comedian says she’s been getting offers left and right.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen,” Roseanne Barr, 65, said when speaking with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, 51, on his podcast, per Entertainment Tonight, “and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it.” So, to be clear: after Rosanne compared Barack Obama-era adviser Valerie Jarrett — a black woman — to the “Muslim brotherhood” and the Planet Of The Apes, someone thought it would be a good idea to put her back on television? What, is Fox News in need of a “palate” cleanser between Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham?

To be fair to Roseanne, she did seem remorseful in the first half of her interview with Rabbi Boteach. “It’s really hard to say this, but I didn’t mean what they think I meant,” she said, per ET. “I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses, but I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance. I definitely feel remorse… I’m a lot of things, I’m a loud mouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person…a monkey.”

With about thirteen words – “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” – Roseanne sunk her Roseanne revival and alienated herself from her co-stars. The public tored into her when she initially blamed the tweet on her Ambien, though she would later accuse Michelle Obama for getting her show axed. Ultimately, ABC decided they would have Roseanne without Roseanne, giving the green light to The Conners, a spin-off of the show. Roseanne, in her chat with the Rabbi, also revealed that she didn’t ask for money when signing away the rights to her show, which allowed for the spinoff to happen.

“I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance,” she said while discussing her Jewish faith. “Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you knowing what you’ve done wrong and it seems that people always know what should be done to them. I just knew that was the right thing and I want to do the right thing because I’ve lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews.”