Gigi Hadid’s Risks Near Wardrobe Malfunction As Boobs Spill Out Of Sexy Black One-Piece

While living it up in Greece, Gigi Hadid took extra caution to make sure her cleavage didn’t fall too far out of her sexy black one-piece on July 1. See the pics here!

Gigi Hadid hit the open sea with some friends in Mykonos, Greece on July 1, and she looked incredible in a black, one-piece bathing suit. The swimsuit clung to Gigi’s thin frame in all the right places, and featured a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. In some pics, the supermodel could be seen tugging at the the top of the suit to make sure it was covering her fully. After all, just one day earlier, she fell victim to quite a wardrobe malfunction when her boobs nearly completely popped out of her tiny pink bikini!

Luckily, she was able to avoid anything like that happening again, even though cameras were flashing away as Gigi enjoyed her time on the boat. The 23-year-old is spending time with her pal and fellow model, Emily Ratajkowski, and the ladies certainly look like they’re taking advantage of some of their time off! Gigi completed her beachy look by pulling her hair back into a sleek bun and rocking a pair of trendy, small sunglasses with a white rim. This whole look literally screams VACATION GOALS!

Gigi’s fun-filled girls’ trip comes after her recent reconciliation with ex, Zayn Malik. The pair broke up in March after more than two years together, but just weeks later, they were spotted kissing and packing on the PDA in NYC. Eventually, Gigi started giving little hints on social media that they were back together, which she confirmed at the end of June by referring to Zayn as her “man” in an Instagram story.

The on-again lovebirds recently spent some alone time together on Gigi’s family farm in Pennsylvania, and an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the trip was incredibly romantic. “It’s good for them to have time together out of the city,” our source explained. “They’re just slowing it down and focusing on each other.”