Fourth Of July Drinks: 28 Patriotic Cocktails To Celebrate The USA

It’s America’s 242nd birthday this Fourth of July — but don’t worry, you don’t have to take that many shots. You can enjoy your day off, BBQ and hang on the beach while sipping these delicious, and patriotic-themed cocktails!

Rocket Pop

Red (bottom):

1-part SVEDKA Vodka

1-part sour mix

½ part strawberry purée

½ part water

White (middle):

1-part SVEDKA Vodka

1-part coconut cream

½ part lime juice

½ part water

Blue (top):

1-part sour mix

½ part blue curaçao

½ part lime juice

½ part water

Ideally this will be made in either three separate blenders, or three separate slushie machines. Simply dispense in the right order and garnish with watermelon shaped star.

NOLET’S Silver Red White & Blue G+T

1.25 oz NOLET’S Silver Gin

4 oz Tonic Water

Serve with fruit-filled ice cubes in a highball glass. Garnish with strawberries and blueberries.

Tito’s Watermelon Pop Tail

4 cups frozen cubed watermelon (preferably frozen overnight if making the sorbet version)

4 sprigs of mint

1 pinch of lime zest

3 limes

1 cup of Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 Tbsp agave nectar, or to taste

1 cup of ice

Juice the limes. Combine Tito’s Handmade Vodka, frozen watermelon, lime juice and agave nectar in glass with ice. Add lime zest. Garnish with mint.

Red, White, and Blue Vodka Lemonade

9 cups of ice

1 cup of grenadine

1 cup of blue curaçao

1 cup of vodka

1 cup of lemonade

Separately crush 3 cups of ice and grenadine, then 3 cups of ice and blue curaçao, then ice, vodka, and lemonade. Layer in that order and cheers to the birth of our great nation.

American Dream Punch

2 parts SVEDKA Vodka

½ part Orange Curaçao

½ part simple syrup

1-part fresh lime juice

Dash grenadine

Combine ingredients in a pitcher and top with ice. Garnish with blackberries and mint.

Ruby Red Paloma created by mixologist Mica Rousseau of Mexico City

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco

2 3/4 oz. Fresh Ruby Red Pink Grapefruit Juice

1/2 oz. Agave Syrup

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Water for Top

Ruby Red Pink Grapefruit and Salt for Garnish

Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh ruby red pink grapefruit juice and agave syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into highball glass over fresh ice. Top with San Pellegrino Sparkling Water. Garnish with ruby red pink grapefruit and salt.

Tanqueray Strawberry Rhubarb Fizz

2 cups fresh rhubarb, chopped

½ cup white sugar

2 tablespoons water

2 cups fresh strawberries, chopped

12 ounces Tanqueray Gin

24 ounces Fever Tree Tonic

Fresh Strawberries (garnish)

Lime (garnish)

Over med-high heat, cook rhubarb, sugar, and water until soft. Add strawberries and continue to cook until completely cooked down (about 15 minutes), stirring constantly. Cool and strain. (Refrigerate until ready to use.) In a highball or tall glass, add ice, add 2 tablespoons of strawberry sauce, and top with 1½ ounces of Tanqueray Gin and 3 ounces of Fever Tree Tonic (per serving). Garnish with strawberries and lime.

Blueberry, Strawberry Mojito

2 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Lime Juice

.75 Simple Syrup

3 Blueberries

2 Cut Strawberries

Build in shaker shake with ice and strain into glass over fresh ice. Top with soda or sparkling wine and garnish with mint sprig.

Red, White, and Berry Boozy Ice Pops (Serves 10) – Courtesy of Karly Gomez, A Simple Pantry

1 ½ cups chopped fresh strawberries

1 cup full-fat canned coconut milk

3 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 oz Smirnoff Red, White, and Berry Vodka, divided

In a blender, add the fresh strawberries, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 2 oz Smirnoff Vodka. Blend until smooth, then carefully spoon into 10 ice pop molds, filling each one about ⅓ of the way. Freeze for 20 minutes. Clean out the blender, then add the coconut milk, 1 tablespoon sugar, vanilla extract, and 2 oz Smirnoff Vodka. Blend until smooth, then remove ice pops from freezer and fill with the coconut layer until molds are ⅔ full. Freeze for 20 minutes. Clean out blender one more time, then add the blueberries, remaining 1 tablespoon sugar, and remaining 2 oz Smirnoff Vodka. Blend until smooth, then remove ice pops from freezer. Place ice pop sticks in the middle of each mold and push down gently until they are centered and still. Fill each ice pop the remaining ⅓ with the blueberry mixture, then freeze for 2-3 hours until completely solid. Enjoy responsibly.

Silver Berry Fizz

1.25 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

0.25 oz. Sweet & Sour

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

Ginger Ale

Pour first three ingredients into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with ginger ale. Stir well. Garnish with raspberries.

Frozen Mango TitoRita

6oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

3oz Orange Liqueur

8oz Mango Nectar

1oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.25oz Agave Nectar

1 cup Frozen Mango Chunks

3 cups of ice

Place all ingredients into a high-powered blender and blend until smooth. Garnish with cocktail umbrellas and a juicy lime wedge.

Casa Independence Day

1 Liter Casamigos Blanco Tequila

17 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

17 Strawberries (not including strawberries for garnish)

17 Whole Blackberries (not including blackberries for garnish)

10 oz. Simple Syrup

Blend strawberries and blackberries in blender until liquefied. Strain into punch bowl and add other ingredients. Stir in 3-4 scoops of block ice to fill in and cool. Garnish with blackberries and thin strawberry slices. Stir before each serving.

BACARDÍ Daiquiri

2 parts BACARDÍ Superior Rum

2 tsp sugar

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice into a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Then pour in the BACARDÍ Superior rum and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice. Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled. Finally, strain through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette.

Chicha Libre created by Ryan Herzog, Sweet Polly

1.5 oz Patron Silver

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz Coconut Cream

.25 oz Fresh Watermelon Juice.5 oz Chicha Syrup*

3 dashes Tajin

.5 oz Blue Curaçao

Pour patron, lemon juice, and coconut creams into pilsner glass. Fill half the glass with crushed ice and swizzle. Pack the ice down tightly with the swizzle stick. Pour Chicha syrup, watermelon juice, Tajin, and Campari in a shaker and whip to incorporate. Fill the pilsner glass 3/4 with crushed ice and pack tightly. Pour the mixture around the edge of the ice. Fill pilsner glass to top and mound fresh ice tightly. Pour blue curaçao around top. Garnish with charred pineapple, watermelon ball, and Tajin.

Summer Ale Spritz created by Rael Petit

1 bottle of Sam Adams Summer Ale

1 oz Rosemary Syrup*

1 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Aperol

Rosemary sprig

Add Sam Adams Summer Ale, rosemary syrup, lemon juice and ice in a blender. Blend ingredients. Pour in a tall beer glass and top with an Aperol float. Garnish with a rosemary sprig. *Rosemary Syrup: In a saucepan, put 250 ml sugar and 250 ml of water. Add a handful of rosemary and cook on high for 7 minutes, while stirring the sugar to dissolve. After 7 minutes, let it cool for another 7 minutes and then strain.

Red, White, and Berry Coconut Lemonade (Serves 7-8) – Courtesy of Karly Gomez, A Simple Pantry

2 cups Smirnoff Red, White, and Berry Vodka

3 cups fresh lemonade

2 cups coconut water

Fresh lemons, blueberries, and strawberries, for garnish

In a large pitcher, combine the Smirnoff Vodka, lemonade, and coconut water and stir gently. Add fresh fruit as desired, then refrigerate for 1 hour to allow flavors to combine. Serve over ice and enjoy responsibly.

Tito’s Bay Breeze

1 ½ oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 oz cranberry juice

2 oz pineapple juice

Add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, cranberry juice and pineapple juice to a highball glass with ice. Pro-tip: If you’re feeling fancy, use a fresh cored pineapple.

Red, White and Blue Wine Spritzer

1 large apple

1 750-ml bottle sparkling white wine, well-chilled

2 cups club soda, well-chilled

2 packets of Stevia In The Raw® or 4 teaspoons Stevia In The Raw® Bakers Bag

1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced lengthwise

½ cup fresh raspberries

½ cup fresh blueberries

Place apple on a cutting board and cut 2 pieces on either side of the core. Cut the pieces into ¼” thick slices and use a small star cutter to cut out star shapes from the apples. In a large pitcher stir together wine, club soda, and Stevia In The Raw® until the stevia is dissolved. Add apple stars, strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries and serve.

The Vela

1.5 oz Código 1530 Rosa Tequila

.25 Lime Juice

.75 oz Pink Grapefruit Juice

.75 oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

4 medium Watermelon Cubes

1 slice Fresno Chile

Muddle watermelon and fresno chili. Add tequila, rosemary syrup, grapefruit and lime juice. Shake well. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Pancho Colada available at Tijuana Picnic, NYC

1 oz Flor de Caña rum

.5 oz Lime

1.5 oz Pineapple

1 oz Coco mix

1.5 oz Ancho Reyes (garnish)

Add rum, lime, pineapple, and coco mix into a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake until well combined. Strain into an ice-filled collins glass, float Ancho Reyes on top and garnish with one pineapple leaf.

Americana created by Brandon Sass, winner of the Minneapolis Most Imaginative Bartender

2 oz “Cheeseburger” Washed Bombay Sapphire Gin

1 packet Mayo

1/2 oz Cream

1/4 oz Lemon

1/4 oz Lime

1 1/2 oz Honey Mustard Syrup

2 dash Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters

2 oz Seltzer

Soaked Watermelon Slice Popsicles

¾ cup tequila

½ cup Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon

¼ cup lime juice

1lb watermelon

Stir together tequila, Strawberry Watermelon Sparkling Ice, and lime juice in a large bowl. Cut watermelon into wedges and soak in Sparkling Ice mixture for 15 minutes. Insert popsicle sticks into wedges then freeze on a rack-lined baking sheet for 1 hour.

Frozé Watermelon Granita

1 bottle Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé

1 quart watermelon-rosemary sorbet (store bought or recipe below)

2 cups diced, seedless watermelon

Spoon a scoop of sorbet into the bottom of a chilled glass and top with a tablespoon or so of the watermelon cubes. Pour the Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé over the sorbet and melon. Garnish with mint. Serve immediately with a silver spoon. Purchase sorbet from a gourmet market instead of making your own.

Orchard Rosé Sangria

2 bottles Angry Orchard Rose Cider

3 oz Gin

3 oz Lemon Juice

3 oz Simple Syrup (1 part sugar to 1 part water)

9 oz Basil Watermelon Juice (Add about 2 cups diced watermelon, and 5 to 6 basil leaves to a blender and blend until liquified)

Build in a wineglass with ice and top with Cider. Garnish with an orange twist.

Kiwi Dreamsicle

1.5 ounces Kiwi HI-CHEW Infused Dry Gin**

2 ounces Cream Soda

Seltzer

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

Measure the infused gin and cream soda into a parfait or pint glass. Fill 2/3 with seltzer, then top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Serve with a spoon and straw, and garnish with kiwis and Kiwi HI-CHEW Candies. **INFUSIONS: Infusion ratio is one piece of HI-CHEW candy per one oz. of liquor.

Ginger Zest Spritz

1 oz Belvedere Vodka Ginger Zest

.75oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup

4 oz Soda Water

Build in spritz glass. Garnish with ginger and lime slices.

Here Comes The Sun

30ml Don Papa 7 years

15ml Scotch whisky

22.5.ml lemon juice

22.5ml passion fruit syrup

5-6 basil leaves

22,5ml eggwhite

2 dashes peach bitters

Garnish: 1 basil leaf

Shake all ingredients together in a shaker then remove ice, then dry shake. Use Strainer then put in coupe glass.

Blueberry Mint Smash

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

½ part fresh lime juice

½ part simple syrup

Blueberries

Mint sprigs

Lightly muddle 6-8 blueberries and 3-5 mint leaves in a shaker. Add remainder of ingredients into the shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a julep cup over crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and blueberries.

If you aren’t in the mood for the hard stuff, look no further than some of our favorite wines and hard sparkling seltzers! We’re loving the Eufloria Canned Wines, both the rosé and the white wine — not only for it’s super cute packaging, but because it’s seriously delish! Then, we’re obsessing over both Truly Spiked & Sparkling and Spiked Seltzer — two refreshing and yummy spiked seltzer options that come in a variety of flavors — you can’t go wrong! Finally,