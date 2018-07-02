Farrah Abraham Claps Back At Drita D’Avanzo Amid Feud: She’s ‘Pathetic’ & ‘Using Me To Get Famous’

The feud between Farrah Abraham and ‘Mob Wives’ star Drita D’Avanzo is escalating big time. The ex ‘Teen Mom’ star is now accusing Drita’s threats to smack her as a plot to get more famous.

One of the most unexpected yet incredibly colorful reality star feuds is going down between Farrah Abraham and Drita D’Avanzo. Now Farrah is upping the ante by calling out the Mob Wives star’s threat to ‘smack the f**k out’ of her after the 27-year-old dissed her following a joint club hosting appearance. Farrah explained, “I don’t want to work with unprofessional people with no integrity…The next day she had to go ahead and, like, use my name in everything and get press attention…I blocked her because she wants to use my name to be more famous. She is pathetic,” in an interview with Us Weekly on July 2.

Farrah continued to diss Drita for being unprofessional, claiming like she did in a June 28 Instagram live video that the 42-year-old disappeared during their joint appearance at the opening of Scores gentleman’s club. “I am the one that shows up for work and I work hard and I take care of people and I treat people right,” Farrah revealed to the site. “She is just over there bitching about money and trying to get booked and she can’t follow through on a job.”

In Farrah’s IG story she claimed of Drita that “She didn’t want to eat together, but then she can’t even do the photos for the club, she can’t meet anymore, she can’t talk to anyone, then she just disappears! I don’t even know why they even shared my night with someone who is a has-been.”

When Page Six called up Drita to get her reaction to Farrah’s shade the following day, the reality star went OFF!!! “I’m going to slap the s**t out of that Mr. Ed-looking f**ker,” she said, basically calling Farrah horse faced. She said she didn’t even know who the former MTV star was, thinking she was an “an unemployed porn star.” Drita also added that she thought Farrah was jealous because no one allegedly wanted their pic taken with Farrah while they lined up to be photographed with the Mob Wives star. Drita continued “I’m going to smack the f**k out of her,” and “What she needs a good old-fashioned smacking.” The Staten Island resident has since said in an IG video that she doesn’t assault people anymore, claiming “You’re not worth it, but I might have to make an exception,” and that she would open hand smack Farrah on sight.