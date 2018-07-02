Is Eiza Gonzalez More Into Their Romance Than Josh Duhamel? Body Language Expert Speaks

Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel showed off PDA while on vacation in Mexico, and a body language expert EXCLUSIVELY revealed what it says about their relationship and why it’s different from his with Fergie!

It certainly seems like Eiza Gonzalez, 28, and Josh Duhamel, 45, are a match made in heaven! While they’ve only been dating for a few months, their outings are often filled with affection. As we previously reported, the lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other while in Mexico on July 1. However, in the photos, obtained by The Daily Mail, Eiza was doing most of the touching. So, what does this mean?! “Josh and Eiza appear to be having a good time together. My impression from reviewing the photos is that she seems to be more invested than he is in this particular relationship,” Tony Reiman, author of The Power of Body Language, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She reaches out to and leans into him much more often, orients her whole body towards him more often and seems to hold him tighter,” Tony continued. To be fair, Josh recently split from his wife Fergie, 43, of eight years. So, maybe he’s not really looking to rush things! “She touches his face in two of the pictures and touching the face is a gesture of affection. when he holds her, it is typically with one hand. He walks in front of her quite often, and does not offer any facial touching,” Tony added.

“In one picture she is completely wrapped around his body and he is standing there with his arms at his sides– no affection returned. This could be simply due to the fact that he is not very fond of PDA, however, when looking over pictures of him with Fergie, there seemed to be much more touching, playfulness, and affection involved. Again, this is a new relationship, so perhaps it merely needs time to blossom, and he is more cautious,” Tony said. Well, we can certainly understand that, and we look forward to seeing their love grow in the future.