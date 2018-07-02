One of the OG meatballs is about to have her own little meatball! ‘Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese is having a baby, and her announcement pics with husband Christopher Buckner are way too cute for words!

The cradles are here! Jersey Shore’s Deena Coretese, 31, and her husband Christopher Buckner are officially expecting their first child together, and they are filled with “joy and happiness!” The reality star announced the news in the sweetest way via Instagram, and even revealed they’re having a baby BOY! Clearly these two are thrilled about becoming parents, and Deena even gushed that December, when she’s due to give birth, cannot come fast enough. Aw!

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” Deena wrote on Instagram, captioning a series of beautiful maternity shots. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing!” The expectant mom added, “We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough!” The happy couple also announced their son’s name: Christopher John — named after his father.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John. You are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!” Deena said. In Dina’s first photo, she and Christopher can be seen holding a small onesie that reads, “Coming Soon” and a Fourth of July themed sign that reads, “A Little Firecracker Is On The Way!” SO cute! The two also pose with a sonogram photo, their dog, and in the grass with blue balloons.

Deena and Christopher tied the knot in October 2017, with several members of the Jersey Shore cast there to witness it! At that time, her rep told E!, “Finally the special day for these two amazing people together has come that will never be forgotten! So glad they shared the memories with her fellow cast mates who came out to show love and support to the ultimate duo.” They really do seem like the cutest couple ever. And, of course, we can’t wait to see Deena’s little one have playdates with Snooki’s little boy Lorenzo, 5! Future Jersey Shore Class of 2040?