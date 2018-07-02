‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Chris & Lincoln’s Drama Takes A Toll On Becca

Chris continues to bring the drama on this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and the entire ordeal leaves Becca incredibly frustrated. Here’s our recap!

Becca Kufrin and the guys head to Virginia on the July 2 episode of The Bachelorette, and the first date is a one-on-one for Jason. They get to spend the day exploring Richmond and getting to know each other, and their natural chemistry is apparent throughout their time together. Then, Becca gives Jason the ultimate surprise by inviting some of his friends to VA. Jason admits to his buddies that Becca has all the qualities he needs to fall in love, while Becca gets a chance to chat with them so she can get to know him better. Everything she learns makes her fall even harder for Jason.

During the nighttime portion of their one-on-one, Jason opens up even more to Becca about his past. He tells a touching story about his grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and Becca gets emotional while talking about her late father. The conversation is obviously super intense, but it’s just what they both needed to realize they’re falling for each other. It’s no surprise when Becca gives Jason the rose at the end of their evening together, and he’s quickly emerged as a frontrunner on the show.

Meanwhile, Chris is desperate to redeem himself in Becca’s eyes after their relationship hit a snag last week, and Lincoln is getting fed up with his behavior. The guys go at it, leaving the other men in the group annoyed at the continued drama. Both guys are put onto the group date, along with Colton, Garrett, Wills, Connor and Blake.

On the group date, the guys go head-to-head in a debate to prove their love for Becca. Everything is going great until Lincoln calls out Chris for suggesting he wanted to pack his bags and go home last week. Then, Chris flat-out accuses Lincoln of being malicious, and reveals everything that went down in their fight the day before. The back and forth definitely gets a bit uncomfortable, and it majorly upsets Becca.

Things get a bit more dramatic at night, when Lincoln lets Becca know he, and apparently some of the other guys, feel threatened and unsafe with Chris. Naturally, Chris is defensive when Becca brings it up, and tells her that the whole thing was fabricated. The situation takes a toll on Becca, and she needs to take a minute to herself, which pisses some of the other guys off because it means Lincoln and Chris’ drama is taking up their time with Becca.

Eventually, Becca gets herself together and focuses her attention on making the most of her time with the guys. She has good conversations with Garrett and Colton, and at the end of the night, Becca gives the group date rose to Colton.

Leo gets the second one-on-one, and their day begins with a helicopter ride over Virginia. Becca laments over the previous night, but Leo reassures her that he’s there for the right reasons and gives her new hope about what’s to come. After a night of great conversation, Becca gives Leo the rose at the end of their date, and they finish the night at a Morgan Evans concert.

Back in the hotel, the guys are still dealing with Chris’ drama, but he decides to take things into his own hands and be proactive with Becca. Before the cocktail party, Chris pays Becca a visit to let her know he can picture himself proposing to her. It confuses her a bit, considering just last week he was considering packing his bags and going home. After they hash it out, Becca decides to send Chris home on the spot.

After all that’s happened, Becca is ready to go straight to the rose ceremony without a cocktail party. She gives roses to Garrett, Blake and Wills, while Colton, Jason and Leo already have their roses. This means Lincoln and Connor are headed home.