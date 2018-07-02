9 Celebs Making Crochet Bikinis Happen: Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner & More

Crochet bikinis are officially a thing and we’re totally obsessed! Check out Bella Hadid and 8 more celebs who love flaunting what they’ve got in crochet bikinis.

Crochet isn’t just for your grandma anymore! These celebs are officially making crochet bikinis happen and we’ve got to be honest — we’re totally here for it! This boho-chic look is everything this summer, we have to get our hands on it stat. Model Bella Hadid, 21, knows a thing or two about crochet bikinis! She’s taken a few pics wearing the new trend, in both black and white! Bella posed on a beach kneeling with her hips out to the side while arching her back wearing a sexy and very tiny black crochet bikini. She also posed with her arms up over her head with her hips popped out again wearing a white crochet bikini on a separate occasion. This bikini definitely showed off her summer glow — get it, girl!

Kylie Jenner, 20, wore a super cute statement crochet bikini to the 2016 Coachella festival and we think we need her whole look in our lives, to be honest. Kylie’s crocheted bathing suit featured embroidered eyes on each of her breasts and one large eye over her stomach on the matching high waisted bottoms. The suit was super colorful and matched her rainbow braids! Certainly a statement piece, that’s for sure!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, loves to have fun in the sun with a statement suit too! Hailey posted a sexy pic on Instagram showing off her best side in a rainbow crochet bikini — straps and all! Her tan skin was glowing and her blonde hair flowed long behind her. We’re in aw of her perfect body, we’re sure her boo Justin Bieber is too! Speaking of their romance, the pair was recently spotted staring lovingly at each other while in the pool — aw! We’re sure the two have lots of fun summer plans together and maybe another crochet bikini will make an appearance!?

To see more stars hitting the water in crochet bikinis, click through the gallery above!