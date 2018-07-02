Blake Shelton Cuddles Gwen Stefani’s Son On ‘Family’ Shopping Trip — See PICS

Nothing screams ‘you’re a family’ more than a grocery shopping trip! Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and her kids hit up a Los Angeles convenience store on July 1, and we’ve got the adorable photos here!

Blake Shelton, 42, is getting along just fine with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s kids! On July 1, the country crooner was spotted at a Los Angeles convenience store with Gwen and her boys Apollo, 4, and Zuma, 9, Kingston, 12, and they all looked pretty cozy. In fact, paparazzi even caught a snap of Blake sweetly carrying Apollo, who was previously photographed browsing through the candy aisle, outside the store. The blended family dressed quite casual for the affair as Gwen sported a ripped black tank, jeans, with her hair tied up in a messy bun. Her kids also dressed down for the occasion in cool athleisure wear, while Blake opted for a baseball cap and a button down.

It’s clear Gwen’s kids, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, have welcomed Blake in with open arms! However, their outing isn’t the only time the boys have shown Blake some serious love. “Gwen’s kids are starting to drop subtle hints to Blake that they would love it if he would marry their mom,” a source close to “Luxurious” singer explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“They tell Blake that they love him and always want him around. The kids put pressure on Blake and make it known to him that they wish he was their stepdad. Their bond is strong with Blake and the older boys are confused as to why mom and Blake aren’t married already,” the insider continued. How sweet!

Well, it’s only a matter of time before Blake pops the question. For those of you who don’t know, Gwen and Blake began dating in 2015 after Gwen became a judge on The Voice in 2014. And, the rest is history!