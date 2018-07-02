Blac Chyna Reportedly Dating Sexy Boxer Devin Haney, 19, After YBN Almighty Jay Breakup

Blac Chyna isn’t pining over YBN Almighty Jay, according to new reports. Weeks after their split she’s being linked to another young man.

Does Blac Chyna, 30, have a new boo? Speculation started heating up after the reality TV star reportedly posted a – now deleted – photo of 19-year-old boxer Devin Haney posing on a fancy sports car. She tagged him and added the caption, “Hi babe,” alongside an emoji of a trophy. He responded by simply posting a heart emoji in her comments section. The Shade Room shared the post on their Instagram page on July 1. It comes nearly two weeks after her ex, rapper YBN Almighty Jay, 18, confirmed their romance was over on June 19.

Given that Chyna deleted the Instagram post, what’s the real story? Has she got a new man? Who knows if it’s true or not, but over on Devin’s Twitter page he certainly seems to be having fun with the rumors, and is trolling Rob Kardashian along the way. On July 1 he shared a Twitter thread from Black Sports Online CEO Robert Littal, who claimed that the white car Devin was posing on wasn’t just any old car. Littal tweeted that it was the sports car that Rob, 31, bought for his baby mama. Alleging that YBN was unfaithful, he wrote, “After being cheated on by her teenage rapper ex-BF, Blac Chyna is now dating a 19-year-old Money Team boxer & letting him drive the Ferrari Rob Kardashian bought her.” Littal then shared all the texts Rob sent Chyna during his July 2017 meltdown, when he posted nude photos of her online.

So, who is Devin Haney? Boxing fans will know him as the “undefeated lightweight contender” (according to World Boxing News), who has an impressive 19 wins, zero losses and 13 knockouts. He’s from San Francisco, California, lives in Las Vegas and is being mentored by boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, who gushed about him back in 2015 when the teen was still an amateur. “After seeing him work in the doghouse, I know he’s going to be an unbelievable professional,” he said, according to The Sun.

And guess what his boxing nickname is? The Dream. Given that Chyna’s 18-month-old daughter with Rob is called Dream, could this rumored romance be meant to be? Watch this space.