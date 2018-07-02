Andy Dick Charged With Sexual Battery & Facing Years in Prison For Allegedly Groping Woman

The sad story of Andy Dick took another horrendous turn, as the disgraced funnyman was reportedly charged with sexual battery for allegedly squeezing a complete stranger’s butt!

Unfortunately, at this point, Andy Dick, 52, has become more known for his scandals than for his comedic career — or lack thereof after this latest controversy. The NewsRadio star is now facing another legal nightmare as TMZ reports Andy has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery after allegedly groping a woman in April 2018. Law enforcement sources tell the publication that the unnamed woman filed a police report after Andy allegedly squeezed her butt twice while he walked past her on a sidewalk.

She also claims that he made lewd comments. The Los Angeles City Attorney reportedly charged Andy with a count of misdemeanor sexual battery, according to documents obtained by TMZ, as well as one count of misdemeanor simple battery. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Andy for a comment and will update this story with any further development.

These reported charges are but the latest chapter in a long line of controversial behavior coming from the troubled funnyman. Andy has gone to rehab more than 20 times for drugs and alcohol problems, according to the Daily Beast, and he’s frequently gotten in trouble for exposing himself when intoxicated. In 2007, Andy was reportedly dragged by his feet off the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after allegedly repeatedly touching and trying to kiss Ivanka Trump. In Oct. 2017, Andy was fired from the independent film Raising Buchanan after allegations of inappropriate behavior, which included “groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking, and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production.”

Andy denied most of the allegations, but tried to explain some of his behavior. “I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing—I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny.” Well, the woman who supposedly filed that police report didn’t think he was being funny.