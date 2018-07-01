Melania Trump Feels ‘Fired-Up’ To Fight For Immigrant Kids After Meeting With Them

Maybe Melania Trump does care after all? HollywoodLife learned that the first lady is ‘fired-up’ to start fighting for the immigrant children being separated from their parents at the border.

Despite wearing a jacket proclaiming that she doesn’t really care while visiting the migrant children separated from their parents at the border between the United States and Mexico, Melania Trump, 48, is actually somewhat invested in the outcome.

“Before Melania became First Lady she really had very little interest in current affairs or philanthropy, and she certainly had no burning desire to change the world in any way—her priorities were to make sure her son was well provided for, and to enjoy a nice, peaceful, and comfortable life,” a source close to the first lady tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Our source noted, however, that Donald Trump‘s wife has since had a change of heart. “The events of the past few months or so have led Melania to reevaluate what she really wants out of life, and more importantly, what she would like to be remembered for in the future, after she is long gone,” our insider explained. “Melania has always really connected with kids — it’s why she chose the Be Best campaign as her platform — so meeting with the children at the centers over the past couple of weeks has been an incredibly emotional, draining, and heart wrenching experience for Melania.”

However, these encounters also made her want to do something. “It’s also fired her up, and motivated her to start fighting on their behalf,” our source added. “Melania feels like she is finally really coming into her own right now as First Lady, she’s not just Donald’s beautiful wife anymore, she actually has a real purpose, a direction, and a way to make a positive change in the world.” Well, we’ll just have to wait and see if she actually does do something because after all, actions speak louder than words.