Smoke Dawg: 5 Things To Know About Canadian Rapper Reportedly Shot & Killed In Toronto

The rap world was shaken on June 30 when news broke that Smoke Dawg was shot and killed in Toronto around 8 p.m. Here’s what we know about the 21-year-old Canadian rapper:

1. He reportedly died on June 30. A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Operations Centre told HollywoodLife: “Multiple shots were fired last night during a shooting incident outside the Cube nightclub on Queen Street, leaving one male victim dead, and another male, and one female victim seriously injured. We are currently searching for two suspects who are believed to have fled the scene in a black SUV or a white car. We are not releasing the names of any of the victims at this time.”

Police still haven’t confirmed that Smoke was the man who died, but people close to him began posting tributes on social media. Mustafa the Poet, a Canadian spoken word artist and friend of the rapper, tweeted: “Smokey is gone, may our prayers follow him to heaven.”

2. He toured with Drake. The fellow Canadian musician brought Smoke along on his Boy Meets World Tour in Feb. and March 2017 as his opening act alongside Puffy L’z and Pressa. After his passing, the “God’s Plan” singer paid tribute to his pal on his Instagram story. He shared a photo of himself with Smoke alongside the caption, “All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating. I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke.”

3. He released music shortly before his death. Not only did he release a video for “Fountain Freestyle” earlier this week, but his album Gucci Flip Beats dropped on June 26 – just four days before his untimely passing. The LP consists of 15 tracks and can be streamed on Spotify.

4. He was a member of the Halal Gang. The group, which is incredibly popular among Toronto rap fans, is made up of four black Muslim artists – Smoke, Puffy L’z, Safe, and Mo-G. In a March 2017 interview with FADER, Puffy explained that the Halal Gang isn’t a literal gang, nor are they “a group or a boy band.” He added that “it’s deeper than rap… these are my brothers.”

5. He worked with French Montana. In 2015, the pair made waves for their popular remix of “Trap House.”