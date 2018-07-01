Tristan Thompson Still Rebuilding Khloe Kardashian’s Trust After Alleged Cheating

Can Tristan Thompson ever earn back Khloe Kardashian’s trust? A source close to Tristan told HL EXCLUSIVELY how there’s still hope he can strengthen their relationship.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have a long way to go before their on solid footing in terms of their relationship, but it’s not an impossible journey. A source close to Tristan told us EXCLUSIVELY how he’ll never be that “stupid” ever again following his alleged cheating scandal. “Tristan knows that actions speak louder than words and that the only way he can rebuild Khloe’s trust is with time,” our source said. “Tristan still swears blindly that he never cheated on Khloe, but he accepts that he acted rashly and put himself in a stupid situation that could be misinterpreted, and that someone of his standing can’t act like that, because he just has way too much to lose.”

Tristan is treating the alleged cheating scandal as a lesson to never get that close to screwing things up with Khloe. “Coming that close to losing Khloe was a real wake up call to Tristan, and he’s sworn he’s never going to be that stupid again,” our source added. “Tristan’s a hot, rich, and successful young guy, and when he’s out there’s always a bunch of beautiful girls flocking around him, but you never know if one of them is out to set him up.”

And when it comes to who he’s looked to for a positive example, Tristan is looking no further than his teammate LeBron James. “Tristan needs to take a leaf out of LeBron’s book and get smart,” our source insisted. “There’s a reason you’ve never heard anything about LeBron cheating, and you never will, because he doesn’t, and he won’t, it’s just not worth it–LeBron knows that, and Tristan’s starting to learn it.” With LeBron’s future with the Cavs up in the air, time will tell how much longer he can lean on LeBron for support.