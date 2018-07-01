Tiny Twerks The Night Away With Hot Young Rappers Amidst T.I. Drama: He’ll Be ‘Jealous’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris isn’t letting her relationship drama keep her down! The Xscape singer has been hitting up clubs in the midst of her issues with T.I.

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, hit a rough patch, but her friends aren’t letting her be alone with her thoughts about it. “Tiny hasn’t had to spend a minute alone since she threw T.I. out,” a friend of the Xscape member tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Her friends are all rallying around her and making sure she’s got someone there by her side every minute. They’re doing their best to make sure Tiny doesn’t waste time being sad.”

As previously reported, the couple have been living apart since a video of Tip slapping another woman’s butt surfaced online. While her children keep her busy during the day, our insider says Tiny starts to feel more upset once they’re asleep. “The hardest times are at night after the kids go to bed, so Tiny’s friends have been dragging her out on the town to party the pain away and get some much needed attention as much as they can,” the pal explained. “On Thursday night, Tiny and her friends hit up a club in Atlanta and partied until after it closed at 3 a.m.”

The source added that Tiny would enjoy herself while out on the town. “There were lots of hot, young Atlanta rappers all around their table. Tiny was looking fine as hell, dancing and showing off her twerking skills,” the insider added. “The guys were all giving tons of attention. Tip has eyes all over the city so you know he’s going to hear about this and burn with jealousy.”

In a recent episode of Kandi Burruss' show, Kandi Koated Nights, Tiny opened up about a time she sought attention from Floyd Mayweather when her husband wasn't giving it to her. She revealed that she "didn't really cheat," explaining that she and the boxer "didn't have any sex."

However, she did say something pretty interesting about needing attention. “Everyone needs a little something, attention, especially when she ain’t getting it,” she told the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. “If you ain’t giving it, she’s gonna go what, get it somewhere else.”