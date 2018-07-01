Smoke Dawg: Canadian Rapper, 21, Shot Dead Outside Toronto Club As Drake Posts Tribute

This is so upsetting. Toronto-based rapper Smoke Dawg was reportedly shot and killed on June 30. Drake shared a tribute to his friend in the wake of the tragic news.

Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg was reportedly shot and killed at the age of 21 in Toronto on the night of June 30, Local news site CP24 reported that three people were shot around Queen Street West and Peter Street in the city’s Entertainment District just before 8 p.m. local time. Shots were reportedly heard outside of Cube Nightclub, and two men and one woman were sent to the hospital in critical condition. One of the male victims was later pronounced dead.

“Our investigators are on-scene right now trying to piece this together,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24. “It is a large scene. We’re talking about the downtown core and Queen Street—one of the busiest streets on a very busy Canada Day weekend.” Police believe the suspects may have fled the crime scene in a black SUV or white car.

Canadian spoken word artist and friend of Smoke Dawg, Mustafa the Poet, was the first to report that the rapper died. He tweeted, “Smokey is gone, may our prayers follow him to heaven.” Drake also wrote a tribute. He shared a photo of him with his friend, and captioned the Instagram story post, “All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating. I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke.”

One witness told the news outlet that he heard multiple gunshots before, “The scene just turned chaotic. There were people running everywhere, there were vehicles just trying to get out of the way. Down on Peter Street we just saw a mass of tourists—normal Saturday traffic on Queen Street—basically running scared for their lives. It was intense, it was very chaotic.” Our hearts are with Smoke Dawg’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.