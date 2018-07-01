Pete Davidson Accused Of Joking About Manchester Bombing That Killed Ariana Grande Fans

A new report has accused Pete Davidson of allegedly joking about the Manchester bombing and Ariana Grande’s fame in 2017. The alleged gag was slammed for being ‘disgusting.’

Did Pete Davidson, 24, make light of the Manchester bombing? A new report from The Mirror is claiming that Ariana Grande‘s boyfriend allegedly joked about the tragedy during a stand-up routine at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles five months after 22 people died at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

According to the site, the Saturday Night Live cast member’s alleged gag was about how his now-fiancée Grande must have realized how famous she had become because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.” Sources claimed that the alleged joke caused a stir among the audience. “It drew gasps from the crowd and everyone squirmed in their seats, the event five months earlier was still pretty fresh, and there were plenty of British tourists in the crowd,” an alleged onlooker told the British website.

Charlotte Hodgson, a mother who lost her 15-year-old daughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy slammed the alleged joke. “For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologize for it,” she told The Mirror. “The families will find it equally as disgusting. We don’t need jokes about it, there have been plenty around, and it’s heartbreaking to hear every day.”

While the report claims the alleged incident happened at the Laugh Factory “five months” after the Manchester bombing in May, Twitter user @sizetoside did a deep dive of the venue’s lineup throughout Oct. and Nov. 2017, and found that Davidson wasn’t listed among any of the set performances during that time frame.

However, another Twitter user, @Rossi0714, responded with a screenshot of the lineup for the Laugh Factory’s Oct. 23 Puerto Rico disaster relief fundraiser that included the comedian’s name. The Laugh Factory’s Facebook page posted photos of Davidson at the comedy club the following day on Oct. 24, 2017. Video evidence of the alleged joke hasn’t surfaced anywhere online.

Grande, who is engaged to Davidson, was deeply affected by the bombing. She admitted to FADER earlier this month that she still struggles to process the event, even after a year of “time, and therapy, and writing.” She has also been made an honorary citizen of Manchester after she returned to the British city for a fundraising event, One Love Manchester. The “Side To Side” singer also had the city’s symbolic worker bee tattooed behind her ear.

HollywoodLife reached out to Davidson and Grande’s reps for comment.