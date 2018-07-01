Meghan Markle Goes Badass In Tight Black Jeans At Harry’s Polo Match On Princess Di’s B-Day

Meghan Markle proves she’s still got her own amazing style by wearing tight black jeans while supporting Prince Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge on July 1! Check out her fierce look!

Meghan Markle is definitely the most badass Royal around! While attending the second day of the Audi Polo Challenge on July 1, she wore a chic white button down and some form-fitting tight black jeans. Not only did she cheer on Prince Harry, her sexy look offers all of us inspiration for our summer fashion. Also of special significance was the fact that today would have been Prince Harry’s mom Princess Diana’s 57th birthday. Check out the pics of her fierce outfit here!

But this isn’t the first time Meghan showed her support for Prince Harry on the field! Just the day before, Meghan showed up in a shoulder-baring halter sundress that was simply gorgeous. Not only that, but she was joined by Serena Williams as well. Standing out with her outfit, she arrived in a white and tan checkered sundress and sandals. Not only is that look perfect for polo-watching, it’s also great for the next time you go to the beach. Let Meghan be your guide for summer!

However, recently Meghan has been embroiled in some royal drama… over her use of hands?! That’s right, Meghan almost broke with protocol and tried to hold hands with Prince Harry while they were in public. Gasp! Apparently, she’s a little shaken over the backlash, too. “Meghan does worry about messing up,” a source close to the Duchess EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “She worries terribly, because she wants to do everything perfectly, so she really beats herself up when she gets even the tiniest thing wrong. But, there is so much to remember, so many minuscule little details, it’s kind of mind-blowing really–and all incredibly high pressured too, as it’s all under a microscope at the same time.” Well keep you posted with any more pics of the royal newlyweds.