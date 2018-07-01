Malia Obama just rocked the ultimate summer wardrobe – a basic crop top and high-waisted jeans! See the former first daughter’s effortless street style look here.

Malia Obama, 19, looks to be having a great summer vacation! The Harvard University student was spotted out in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on June 30 rocking a light grey crop top, high-waisted Topshop jeans and white sneakers. Her look was both effortless and cool, which is basically the epitome of college fashion, TBH. See the pictures of Malia here!

This isn’t the first time this month that we’ve spotted Barack and Michelle Obama‘s eldest daughter running around New York. On June 4, Malia was photographed in the city wearing a black crop top, leggings and a denim jacket. Her hair was styled into shoulder-length box braids in a half-up half-down style. She was also seen carrying a water bottle, so it’s entirely likely that she was headed to or from the gym.

While we can’t say for sure what the rising college sophomore is up to on her time away from school, she’s probably busy. Last summer, the former first daughter spent time in NYC doing an internship at the Weinstein Company.

Whatever her reason for being in the Big Apple, we can’t blame her for not wanting to spend her entire time off with her family in Washington, D.C. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, Malia’s mom Michelle explained that her daughter’s room in their new post-White House home isn’t in the most ideal location. “Malia’s got a room in the attic somewhere,” the former first lady revealed. “She’s away at college — you don’t waste rooms on college kids.”

As for Malia’s younger sister Sasha Obama, well, she’s living large at their family’s new place. “Sasha actually killed in this house — she has this two-room suite, it’s all decked out. She’s got a living room area and bedroom. She designed it,” Michelle told Ellen DeGeneres during the sit-down interview.