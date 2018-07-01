Liam Payne & GF Cheryl Split After More Than 2 Years Of Dating Despite Having Baby Together

Liam Payne & his girlfriend of two years Cheryl have officially called it quits! Find out why they broke up here!

Liam Payne and Cheryl are officially broken up! After two years of dating, the couple, who share a son, Bear, together, took to Twitter to make the surprise announcement. Liam wrote to his fans, “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Meanwhile, Cheryl echoed Liam’s heartfelt words and tweeted the exact same statement. The two began dating all the way back in 2015.

