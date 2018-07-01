Kandi Burruss Urging Tiny Harris To ‘Bite The Bullet’ & Divorce T.I. To Set Example For Heiress

Will Tiny Harris restart her divorce proceedings against T.I.? A source close to Kandi Burruss told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she’s been trying to convince her friend to leave the rapper for good.

Ever since T.I. was caught allegedly slapping Asia’h Epperson‘s butt, we’ve all been wondering what Tiny‘s friends have been telling her to do. A source close to Kandi Burruss told us EXCLUSIVELY how she wants T.I. out of Tiny’s picture — and it’s all because of setting an example for Heiress. “Kandi has never been one to hold back,” our source said. “She always tells it like it is, and that’s why people either love her or hate her. She’s told Tiny that she needs to bite the bullet and kick Tip to the curb for once and for all, to set an example for their daughter Heiress, if for no other reason.”

When it comes to Kandi’s advice, she has no vendetta against T.I. “Kandi has nothing against Tip personally,” our source went on to say. “In fact, she really loves him. She thinks he’s super smart, charming, funny, politically aware, successful… He’s a great dad, amazing musician, talented, good-looking — but he can not keep it in his pants, and Tiny deserves so much more than that. She needs to set an example for her daughter growing up, so she won’t allow herself to be treated like a doormat when she grows up and gets married one day.”

More than that, Kandi herself is tired of all the drama between the two on again, off again lovers — especially now that they’re living apart. “Kandi can’t be doing with all this back and forth, and on and off, it drives her crazy,” our source added. “As far as she’s concerned, rip the band aid off — quick sharp pain, then get over it and move on, case closed, simple.”