Kaley Cuoco’s Wedding Dress: Singer Stuns In Lace Gown While Marrying Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook have officially tied the knot! Check out the first pic of her gorgeous wedding gown right here!

They both said “I do!” Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are officially married and if that isn’t enough to make you a little verklempt, she stunned with her wedding dress. Wearing a white lace full-skirt gown with a floor-length cape, she looked so angelic on her big day. We reported earlier how their ceremony went off without a hitch. They exchanged vows at a beautiful ceremony in San Diego, CA on June 30 and immediately took to Instagram to share pics of the big day. One gorgeous black and white photo showed the happy couple sharing a kiss while standing among white flower petals. “Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18,” the caption for the photo read. Another pic showed the newlyweds posing together after the ceremony and Kaley changed into a more comfortable white lace jumpsuit. While you celebrate their love, check out a pic of Kaley’s wedding dress below!

And now that these two are finally hitched, don’t be surprise if you find out they’re having a baby! “Kaley is very eager to start a family, no one would be surprised if they start trying for a baby before the wedding,” a source close to Kaley EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Either way this isn’t going to be a long engagement, now that Kaley’s finally found the one she’s not going to want to waste any time.”

Despite the fact that her marriage to Ryan Sweeting didn’t turn out the way she expected, Kaley feels that it was all worth it since she met Karl as a result. “I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” Kaley told Cosmo. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault—that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient…I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

We’ll keep you posted as Kaley and Karl post more pics from their big day! In the meantime, congrats, you two! We wish you a lifetime of happiness.