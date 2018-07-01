Kaley Cuoco Married: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Weds Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco just walked down the aisle & said ‘I do’ to her fiance Karl Cook! Find out everything you need to know about their wedding ceremony here!

They’ve officially tied the knot! Kaley Cuoco just married her boyfriend of two years, Karl Cook, and we could not be happier for the both of them! It was rumored that the two would tie the knot in Southern California on Jun. 30, but now we know that the two were married on Jun. 30 after she posted a pic of her in one lace white onesie with Karl, along with the caption, “Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared.” We wish the best for these two newlyweds!

And the wedding was just as adorable as his proposal. Karl surprised Kaley on Nov. 30 at her home in front of her friends by getting down on bended knee and judging by her overwhelmed reaction, there was no way she wasn’t going to say “yes” to marrying him. In their sweet engagement video, as Kaley basically hyperventilates in shock, Karl says, “Honey, how you feel honey? What’s on your finger honey?” Kaley then responded, “We’re ENGAGED!” before Karl told her, “You still haven’t said ‘yes’ yet.” But then she quickly said, “Yes, I say yes. I say yes.” Check out a pic of the newlyweds below.

While this isn’t the first time Kaley has walked down the aisle, she and her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting apparently had a rocky marriage. “I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” Kaley told Cosmo. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault—that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient…I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”