Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Share Hilarious Wedding Vows About ‘Plucking Unibrows’ & More In Video

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook had quite the memorable wedding ceremony on June 30 when they shared their love by exchanging both sentimental and hilarious vows to each other. Check out the adorable video here!

Kaley Cuoco, 32, and Karl Cook, 27, are now husband and wife and their romantic ceremony didn’t happen without some laughs! The lovebirds exchanged some of the best vows to each other during the sweet occasion in San Diego, CA and some of it was captured on video! A fan shared an Instagram post that showed the couple during the big moment and we couldn’t help but take in the hilarious sentiments as Karl vowed to “understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love,” and promised to take care of any insect that journeys into their home. Kaley’s intro to her own emotional vows was also shown. “I’d go to my phone, and I’d go to my notes, and I tried and I couldn’t write anything,” she said in the video. “I didn’t really understand why because there really were not enough words to describe how I actually, truly feel about you.” Aw! The clip then cut to the bride and groom sharing a kiss among a lot of cheers from the crowd.

With both sentimental and funny times, we can’t imagine a better ceremony! The beautiful couple looked amazing on their wedding day with Kaley flaunting a gorgeous white lace dress with a cape and Karl looking dapper in a classic black suit. Kaley also got more comfortable when she changed into a white lace jumpsuit after the ceremony. Many of her family and friends attended the event, including her Big Bang Theory co-star Mayim Bialik. There were a lot of fun videos of the reception shared on social media, which included special moments such as Kaley and Karl’s first dance.

This was the second marriage for Kaley who was once married to ex Ryan Sweeting. Despite the hard times she’s been through, Kaley has spoken out about how she feels it brought her to her “soulmate” Karl and we have to admit that she looks happier than she’s ever been! We can’t wait to see where the newlyweds go from here. There’s nothing quite like young love!

Kaley and Karl have been dating since spring 2016 and got engaged on Kaley’s birthday in Nov. 2017. We wish the new husband and wife all the happiness that life can bring them!