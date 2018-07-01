Stars Wearing Skin-Baring Dresses To Beat The Heat: Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez & More

Kim Kardashian recently left little to the imagination in a revealing dress that’s the perfect way to look hot while keeping cool! Check out all of your favorite stars in skin-baring outfits here!

It’s officially summer, which means we’re all trying to look our most fashionable, while trying not to melt at the same time. Needless to say, a number of celebrities manage to keep somewhat cool while wearing outfits that show off a whole lot of skin! Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at her KKW Beauty Popup store on Jun. 30 in a white dress that displayed some major cleavage — hey, it’s in the middle of a heat wave after all! But she’s not the only celeb who has bared some skin with their summery outfits. Check out all of your favorite stars who have worn skin-baring dresses below!

For instance, Selena Gomez attended the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere in a stunning gown. Showing off her abs, she wore a sexy blue floral gown that is the way to go from beating the waves to catching the waves on the beach later on in the day. And she’s joined on our list by none other than the Duchess herself — Meghan Markle! Meghan recently attended Prince Harry’s polo match and showed off her shoulders in a halter sundress.

Kim isn’t the only KarJenner to have participated in this trend. Kylie Jenner was in the City of Lights attending Paris Fashion Week when she wore a green outfit that showed off her midriff. And what list of celebs showing off some major skin in revealing dresses would be complete with Emily Ratajkowski. While vacationing with Gigi Hadid, the model wore a tight red dress that left very little to the imagination.