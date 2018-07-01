Canada Day: See The Sexiest Pics Of Celebs From Up North — Drake, Justin Bieber & More

Happy Canada Day! To celebrate, we’ve narrowed down some of our favorite pics of the sexiest Canadian celebrities. Check out the gorgeous snapshots here!

In celebration of Canada Day 2018, we’re taking a look at some of the sexiest celebrity faces and bods in the industry right now and they’re surely something to see! From Justin Bieber to Drake, we know Canada is capable of bringing up some fresh and beautiful talent so it’s no surprise that our list of favs keeps growing!

Justin always seems to make any favorite Canadian list so to see him back on ours is a delight once again. Since last Canada Day, he’s definitely been out and about looking better than ever. From looking cool on casual dates with ex Selena Gomez and current flame Hailey Baldwin, to looking dapper at his father’s wedding, Justin always knows how to make a lasting impression. Drake is another Canadian that’s been high on our radar in the last year. He seems to know how to look good both on and off the performance stage.

Nina Dobrev is another Canadian that catches our eye time and time again. She recently flaunted her fabulous figure in a bikini and we think it’s safe to say that it definitely earned her a place on our sexiest list! Shay Mitchell is another gorgeous Canadian who proves you don’t need to wear less to be sexy! Her casual outfit consisted of a black cropped T-shirt and denim shorts and she looked amazing.

Ryan Reynolds keeps the sexy Canadian train going in whatever he does. The actor, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, can pull off a classy look in a suit like no other. Celine Dion is practically the queen of pop music but she especially holds that title when it comes to Canadian singers. The unbelievable talent knows how to strut her stuff on stage and on the red carpet whenever she’s in public. Ryan Gosling has been reminding us that Canada brings out some of the hottest stars for years in his films and his The Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams has been doing the same! The new mom looks radiant in whatever she wears.

There are numerous other Canadians that we just love to swoon over and what better day to do it than Canada Day?!