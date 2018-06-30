Aw! Gigi Hadid took to Twitter on June 30 to lovingly comment on Zayn Malik’s new album teaser video that shows him singing an amazing cover of Beyonce’s hit song ‘Me, Myself & I’ and it was nothing short of supportive. See what she had to say here!

Zayn Malik, 25, took to Twitter on June 29 to share a teaser clip of him singing a cover of Beyonce‘s “Me, Myself & I” from his upcoming album and Gigi Hadid, 23,couldn’t get enough! “Album is on the way. Got a few surprises for you too..here’s a taster,” Zayn captioned the swoonworthy clip. It didn’t take long for Gigi to reply with a comment that showed off her love and excitement for the singer. “I meeeaaannnnn,” the gorgeous blonde model tweeted along with some heart eye emojis and exclamation points.

Just as they were before, it seems like the on-again, off-again couple are not afraid of showing their admiration for each other on social media. Although they broke things off back in Mar., the lovebirds have recently been seen getting cozy with each other on a number of occasions so we think it’s pretty safe to say that they’re dating again and we couldn’t be more thrilled!

In addition to making headlines for supporting Zayn’s music, Gigi recently did the same for standing up to a fan on Twitter who insisted she should “shut up” about her love for Zayn on social media. “lol to u and everyone who’s still salty three years later …. I get it, but u gotta realize at some point that your negativity towards me will not change anything. Put your energy into something else babes- youre only gunna look back on your life & realize how much time u wasted,” Gigi confidently tweeted to the fan.

I meeeaaannnnn 😍😍😍😍😍‼️ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) June 30, 2018

Like Gigi, we absolutely cannot wait for Zayn’s new tunes! We can be sure it will be just as a great if not better than his last album and we’re SO ready for it!