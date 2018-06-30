Younes Bendjima Bonds With Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids After Sofia And Scott Disick Take Them Away

Younes Bendjima is spending quality time with Kourtney Kardashian’s kids in Italy after they chilled with Scott Disick and GF Sofia Richie in St Barts.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids joined their mama on her super romantic Italian getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24. After hanging out with their dad Scott Disick, 35, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie on their late May trp to St. Barts, the kiddos made the move across the ocean to be with their mom and her guy in Capri. Kourt’s oldest son Mason, 8, showed up in her Instagram stories on June 29, with the stunning azure blue Mediterranean Sea behind him. It looked like they were having mommy and me tea time European style, as she took a photo of Mason looking less than impressed with his posh surroundings. He’s seen stirring his cup with figs, strawberries and fine China covering the table while Mason is looking off into the distance.

Maybe he’s a little jet lagged? After all it’s a long flight from LA to Italy. So far we haven’t seen daughter Penelope, 5, or son Reign, 3, in her IG stories, but usually the kids travel together when going back and forth between their parents. What sounds like Reign’s voice can be heard in the background of one of Kourt’s IG video of Younes eating a yummy desert. This means Algerian hunk gets to have some quality bonding time with 39-year-old Kourt’s brood. Even though he looked pretty darn happy having her all to himself as the pair made their way through Rome and now the island of Capri for their sexy summer getaway. They logged plenty of time on boat as Kourt showed off her flawless bikini body.

Now that her family is with her in Italy, Kourt got a bigger seaside villa for everyone, which she showed off in a series of IG pics. This place is simply gorgeous, with a grassy yard and plenty of space for her kids, Younes and close pal Simon Huck, who appears to have joined in on the fun. Kourt posed with the NY-based public relations guru in a black bikini aboard a yacht on June 29 and he regrammed it, writing “Woke up in Italy.” Her precious kids, her best friends, her adoring boyfriend and the Italian summer sun. What more could Kourtney ask for?

With the kids off to Italy, that means Scott and Sofia are off parental duty for now. As we previously told you, Scott was jealous of Kourtney’s hot getaway with Younes and had been trying to make her life miserable. “Scott is doing his best to ruin her vacation by sending her mean text messages. He swears he doesn’t want her back, so this is just about making life hard for her. He’s so childish,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.