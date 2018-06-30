Younes Bendjima Takes Over Dad Duties With Reign Disick: He’s Even Teaching Him ‘How To Box’

Younes Bendjima is helping Kourtney Kardashian out with her kids! He was photographed carrying his girlfriend’s youngest child, Reign, on their Italian vacation.

Sofia Richie, 19, isn’t the only significant other who can pitch in with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick‘s kids! While spotted on a boat in Portofino, Italy on June 30, Younes Bendjima, 25, could be seen sitting next to Kourt’s youngest kid, Reign Disick, 3.

But Younes really took on parental responsibility when he carried the child around! The pair looked so sweet together as Reign held onto the French model while he was being toted around. Is it weird to be low-key jealous of a kid? Asking for a friend! See the photos of Younes and Reign here!

A source close to Younes tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Reign and all of Kourtney’s kids are crazy about him. “The kids all adore Younes, and he was genuinely shocked by how much he loves spending time with them — especially Mason, whom he’s really bonded with,” our source said. “Younes loves to take Mason out jogging with him, and he’s even teaching him to box and to speak French. When Kourtney and Younes are with the kids, Mason is like Younes’ shadow, he follows him around everywhere. It’s so cute! There’s no doubt that hanging out with Kourtney’s kids has made Younes want kids of his own, and he’ll be an amazing dad, in addition to making absolutely stunning babies!”

Reign isn’t the only kid along for the Italian getaway. Kourt’s two other children, Mason, 8, and Penelope, 5, also accompanied their mom and her boyfriend to the Mediterranean locale. Mason previously popped up on his parent’s Instagram story on June 29. In the image, you could see him sititng with his back against the Mediterranean Sea, and facing some posh tea time offerings like figs and strawberries on fine China.

Penelope has yet to appear in photos on the vacation, but we figure she’s there since all three kids tend to travel together when going between Scott and Kourtney. What we have seen, however, is the luxe seaside villa that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star got for her and her crew. The place features a grassy yard and plenty of space for her children, as well as Younes and her close pal Simon Huck, who appeared to join them on the fun. Who could blame him? If Kourtney invited me to hang out with her in Italy, I’d be there in a heartbeat. I guess for now, we’ll all just have to experience the major FOMO Kourt’s inflicting with her stunning vacation pics.