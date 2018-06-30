Is Drake Responsible For XXXTentacion’s Death? Wild New Conspiracy Theory Has Fans Shook

Fans now believe that Drake is to blame for XXXTentacion’s death. What? Here’s what we know about this insane conspiracy theory.

XXXTentacion‘s fans have cooked up a crazy new conspiracy that insinuates Drake is responsible for the rapper’s murder. Um… what? Definitely sounds pretty far fetched, but apparently the idea stemmed from an actual feud between the two artists, according to YourTango.

The 2017 single “Look At Me” launched XXX into the mainstream when the track gained traction on Soundcloud. In an interview from the time, XXX said Drake was impressed by him, and promised to contact his manager “within a few days.” Well, this phone call allegedly never happened. Cut to a few days later, and Drizzy performed a new song “KMT” that XXX fans claimed sounded just like “Look At Me.”

The late rapper subsequently went off on Twitter about Drake allegedly ripping him off. However, the tweets were then deleted, and he claimed to have been hacked. He simmered down a bit and addressed the feud calmly in an interview with XXL Mag, but still insinuated that the “God’s Plan” singer is still guilty of using other people’s music.

Okay okay I know this may be too soon but conspiracy theory time af on this whole situation AND THIS IS JUST MY THEORY NOT AN ACTUAL FACT SO BEAR WITH ME (xxxtentacion cause of death conspiracy a thread) : — 𝐿𝑒𝓍𝒾𝓌𝒶𝓅 (@lexxidemorea) June 19, 2018

Things still weren’t healed between the pair, because XXX decided to share an Instagram story that said “If anyone tries to kill me it was [Drake.] I’m snitching RN.” This post came just three months before XXX was shot and killed in his car in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18.

Twitter user @lexxidemorea then kicks off the theory with an observation surrounding Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo. Based on a geotagged Snapchat post that showed they were in the area at the tim of the shooting, as well as an Instagram photo of them in a car with a red mask, the Twitter user and many other fans believe they might be responsible for the crime.

However, both rappers have responded to the allegations. “I’ve been seeing a lot of comments, seeing a lot of things going on saying I had something to do with XXXTentacion’s past,” Kidd said in an Instagram post. “I ain’t even know who the man was.” Jojo also insisted he had no connection to the shooting, saying in an Instagram video: “We out here tryna do us, Triple X, we been claiming that. We respect everybody, straight up.”

The Twitter user then went on to claim that hints about XXX’s death are hidden in lyrics to Drake’s single, “I’m Upset.” The lyrics are: “End up gettin’ loose and gettin’ pictures from my ex, SMS, Triple X/That’s the only time I ever shoot below the neck.” While the victim’s stage name obviously contains the triple X, so do the Instagram bios of both Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo, which led some fans to believe Drake hired them to kill XXX.