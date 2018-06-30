Melania Trump: It’s ‘Laughable’ Ivanka Took Credit For Changing Donald’s Mind On Kid Separation

Melania Trump thinks Ivanka Trump had no influence on Donald Trump’s recent decision to reunite immigrant families after the controversial separation crisis and finds it amusing if she thinks otherwise.

Melania Trump, 48, is getting a kick out of Ivanka Trump‘s beliefs that she influenced her father Donald Trump, 72, to stop the separation of immigrant parents and children and ultimately reunite them and feels she shouldn’t be taking credit for such a grand decision since her opinion on the matter didn’t make a difference. “Melania thought it was laughable that Ivanka took credit for changing Donald’s mind about the immigrant family separation policy—when in truth, as far as Melania is aware, she had very little input on the matter at all,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Melania really doesn’t care much for Ivanka, she finds her to be a little devious and self serving. Melania thinks that Ivanka is very much her father’s daughter, and that in essence she always puts her needs first before all others.”

Ivanka spoke out on Twitter about Donald’s decision to reunite the families. “Thank you @ POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border. Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values;the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families. Now that an EO has been signed ending family separation at the border, it is time to focus on swiftly and safely reuniting the families that have been separated,” her tweets read.

Donald’s decision to reunite the distressed families came after his decision to separate them in the first place was met with a huge amount of controversy from the public. Shortly before he made the announcement that he was changing things, Melania went out to Texas to visit some migrant children who were separated from their parents at the border and claimed she was there to learn more about the facility housing the children and how she could help the families get reunited. Before her visit, Melania released an official statement through her spokesperson that explained she was heartbroken to hear about the thousands of children of immigrants having to leave their parents against their will.