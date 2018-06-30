Meghan Markle Bares Shoulders In Halter Top Sundress With Prince Harry At Polo Match

Meghan Markle stepped out looking amazing in a white and tan checkered sleeveless sundress as she cheered on Prince Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot on June 30.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, 36, was all smiles when she stepped out in a white and tan checkered sundress and sandals to watch her new hubby Prince Harry, 33, and brother-in-law Prince William, 36, compete in the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot on June 30. The gorgeous newlywed topped the look off with a hat and sunglasses as she bared her shoulders in the sleeveless wardrobe choice and although she made a discreet entrance to the event, she still definitely caught the attention of many. Meghan was joined by her tennis player friend Serena Williams, 36, and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 35, during the annual event and they looked like they were all having a good time while on the sidelines watching.

This isn’t the first time Meghan attended the Audi Polo Challenge. Last year, she stole the show when she showed up to support Harry before they became engaged. In addition to the polo match that Meghan attended this year, Harry also took part in a charity polo match in Oxfordshire the day before on June 29 but the former actress decided to sit that one out. He also has a number of other polo events planned for this summer so there’s plenty more opportunities for Meghan to cheer her ginger love on!

We can’t wait to see her either. As with any appearance Meghan makes these days, her wardrobe choices are always highly noticed. She’s already becoming a trendsetter with every royal event she takes part in and we just love it. From the beautiful wedding gown she wore on the big royal wedding day to her lovely light pink Prada dress she recently wore while with the Queen for the Young Leader’s ceremony, Meghan sure knows how to look her best.

We can’t wait to see more of Meghan’s looks at future events. We have to admit that she’s already looking comfortable being a royal and we love her for it!